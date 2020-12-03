Iowa City earns perfect score for LGBTQ inclusion

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City earned a perfect score for LGBTQ inclusion from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.

The Municipal Equality Index (MEI) is the only nationwide rating system of LGBTQ inclusion. It looks at municipal law, policy and services.

This is the 7th-consecutive year Iowa City has earned a perfect score. Iowa City’s 2019 scorecard can be see at this link.

“I am proud to see that Iowa City has once again received a perfect score in the Municipal Equity Index,” said Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague in a statement. “Although I know that Iowa City is a great place to call home, this high ranking provides clear evidence of the support and value that our community shows for our LGBTQ community.”

The MEI rated 506 cities including the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the United States, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities, municipalities that have high proportions of same-sex couples, and 98 cities selected by HRC and Equality Federation state group members and supporters.

It assesses each city on 44 criteria covering citywide nondiscrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement, and city leadership’s relationship with the LGBTQ community.

The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city, as well as a searchable database, is available online at www.hrc.org/mei.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.