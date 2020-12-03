Advertisement

House fire displaces four in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening

No injuries were reported.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a home at 359 17th Street SE at around 6:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said fire crews found a three-story single family residence with heavy fire on the exterior. Crews were able to knock down flames on the exterior of the home, but the fire had already extended into the interior.

Officials said crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes of arrival, but remained at the scene for more than two hours working to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and smoke was removed.

Firefighters reported extensive fire damage to the second and third floors of the home, as well as moderate damage to the first floor. There was also smoke and water damage throughout the entire structure.

The four adult occupants of the home made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

