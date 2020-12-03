Grant Wood Studio closes early for the season due to COVID-19, declining visitation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art announced on Thursday it has closed Grant Wood Studio for the season due to COVID-19 and the resulting decline in visitors.

The Studio normally closes from January through March.

“The Studio is primarily a tourist destination, and even though we follow strict CDC safety protocols, visitorship has declined significantly,” CRMA Executive Director Sean Ulmer said in a news release. “We have been running 70% or more below normal visitation. It simply doesn’t make sense to continue to stay open during December when we are already planning on closing for three months during the winter. In addition, many of the volunteer docents who make the Studio come alive for visitors are in the higher risk category and with COVID-19 numbers running high, it is safer for them to stay home right now.”

The Studio will reopen on April 3, 2021. However, the museum said it is still arranging private tours between now and then.

To schedule a private tour contact Education Director Erin Thomas at ethomas@crma.org.

For more information, go to www.crma.org or call 319.366.7503.

