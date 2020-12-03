Advertisement

Grant Wood Studio closes early for the season due to COVID-19, declining visitation

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art announced on Thursday it has closed Grant Wood Studio for the season due to COVID-19 and the resulting decline in visitors.

The Studio normally closes from January through March.

“The Studio is primarily a tourist destination, and even though we follow strict CDC safety protocols, visitorship has declined significantly,” CRMA Executive Director Sean Ulmer said in a news release. “We have been running 70% or more below normal visitation. It simply doesn’t make sense to continue to stay open during December when we are already planning on closing for three months during the winter. In addition, many of the volunteer docents who make the Studio come alive for visitors are in the higher risk category and with COVID-19 numbers running high, it is safer for them to stay home right now.”

The Studio will reopen on April 3, 2021. However, the museum said it is still arranging private tours between now and then.

To schedule a private tour contact Education Director Erin Thomas at ethomas@crma.org.

For more information, go to www.crma.org or call 319.366.7503.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
A Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both died of COVID 19 within 12 hours...
Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both die of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Thursday, a new record for single-day deaths

Latest News

As the number of US COVID deaths hits a startling number, Dr. Fauci meets with the Biden team....
US's COVID crisis reaches new records as officials fear worse to come
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence