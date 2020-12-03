Advertisement

Getting treated for COVID 19 comes with a cost

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 symptoms can be difficult enough for some patients, but when the medical bills start coming in, the pain is of another sort.

The research non-profit, Fair Health, estimates someone who receives treatment in a hospital for COVID-19 will rack up a more than 70-thousand dollar bill.

An Iowa City man spent more than five months in the hospital recovering and has the bills to prove it.

Every day, Neil Bennett of Iowa City puts one foot in front of the other with the help of a walker. He’s working to regain strength after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

“I lost virtually all strength in my legs, my whole back, and my whole body,” he said. “I’m still trying to retrain my body to do just the natural things.”

Bennett received care from March 10th to mid-August. He said he contacted the virus while overseas in Egypt.

In the early days, there were questions on whether in fact, I would survive,” Bennett said. “With the grace of God and the skills of the doctors and nurses, I managed to survive and I’m just so thankful to be here.”

While he continues to work to regain strength, the bills for receiving care for 152 days are still coming in.

“Some of the early parts, my daughter and my wife added up some of the bills and it was a little over a million dollars,” he said.

Bennett said he stopped looking at the dollar amounts on the medical mail. He was grateful most of the cost was covered by his health insurance, but acknowledges many others were not as fortunate.

Financially, it has not done anything,” He said. “It has not ruined our financial position, but others don’t have the same luxury.”

