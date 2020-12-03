Advertisement

Ex-Cedar Rapids nurse pleads not guilty to stealing clinic fentanyl

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Cedar Rapids nurse has pleaded not guilty to federal charges after being accused of stealing the powerful painkiller fentanyl from a surgery clinic where she worked.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Sabrina Thalblum, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with two federal counts in the case. She has been released without bond while she awaits her Feb. 1 trial.

Prosecutors say that for a year starting in 2018, she used fine gauge needles to withdraw the opioid from unopened vials of the drug, then used a needle to replace the missing painkiller with a clear substance.

A settlement agreement filed in June with the Iowa Board of Nursing says Thalblum admitted to taking the fentanyl from the surgery center and to having a substance abuse problem.

