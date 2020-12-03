COVID-19 likely to continue expanding inside long-term care facilities until vaccine is distributed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The CEO of the Iowa Health Care Association, Brent Willett, said the coronavirus will continue to expand inside long-term care facilities as long as there is community spread outside of care centers.

Willett said the top way to stop it is with a vaccine. He said he’s encouraged by the CDC’s recommendation to prioritize nursing home residents and workers for a vaccine.

Now he’s hopeful state and local governments can work out a plan to get the vaccine out smoothly and effectively.

“We have to run out the clock until the vaccine is distributed,” Willett said. “I’m optimistic that will begin in the next week to two weeks. And we certainly hope and expect that long-term staff members and residents will be at the upper tier of priority for that.”

Willet said staffing is the top priority in long-term care facilities. Healthy workers are putting in longer hours as sick employees are staying home.

