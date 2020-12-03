Advertisement

COVID-19 likely to continue expanding inside long-term care facilities until vaccine is distributed

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The CEO of the Iowa Health Care Association, Brent Willett, said the coronavirus will continue to expand inside long-term care facilities as long as there is community spread outside of care centers.

Willett said the top way to stop it is with a vaccine. He said he’s encouraged by the CDC’s recommendation to prioritize nursing home residents and workers for a vaccine.

Now he’s hopeful state and local governments can work out a plan to get the vaccine out smoothly and effectively.

“We have to run out the clock until the vaccine is distributed,” Willett said. “I’m optimistic that will begin in the next week to two weeks. And we certainly hope and expect that long-term staff members and residents will be at the upper tier of priority for that.”

Willet said staffing is the top priority in long-term care facilities. Healthy workers are putting in longer hours as sick employees are staying home.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both died of COVID 19 within 12 hours...
Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both die of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers

Latest News

The Black Hawk County Health Department on Wednesday released a survey to gather the...
Black Hawk County releases survey to gauge attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccine
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
Paraprofessional Jessica Wein helps Josh Nazzaro stay focused while attending class virtually...
School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
UK first to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine