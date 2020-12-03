Chimney fire in Cedar Rapids displaces family of four

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a home at 1560 Havenwood Court NE at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews reported heavy fire on the exterior near the chimney of the home.

Once firefighters knocked down the fire on the exterior, they worked their way inside, focusing on the walls and attic near the chimney. They had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival.

Officials said tarps were placed to protect the occupants’ belongings from water and debris.

The residents, two adults and two children, were able to make it out of the home safely, but they were displaced due to the damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

