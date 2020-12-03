Advertisement

Chimney fire in Cedar Rapids displaces family of four

No injuries were reported
Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a home at 1560 Havenwood Court NE at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews reported heavy fire on the exterior near the chimney of the home.

Once firefighters knocked down the fire on the exterior, they worked their way inside, focusing on the walls and attic near the chimney. They had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival.

Officials said tarps were placed to protect the occupants’ belongings from water and debris.

The residents, two adults and two children, were able to make it out of the home safely, but they were displaced due to the damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both died of COVID 19 within 12 hours...
Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both die of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers

Latest News

The Black Hawk County Health Department on Wednesday released a survey to gather the...
Black Hawk County releases survey to gauge attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccine
A star athlete at a high school in south central Iowa played the entire football season unaware...
Iowa high school athlete unknowingly played football season with cancer
A star athlete at a high school in south central Iowa played the entire football season unaware...
South Central Iowa high school football player plays entire season unaware he had cancer
The United Nations no longer lists cannabis in the same category as the most dangerous drugs.
United Nations no longer lists cannabis among most dangerous drugs
SkyZone Cedar Rapids installs new HVAC system that kills COVID-19
SkyZone Cedar Rapids installs new HVAC system that kills COVID-19