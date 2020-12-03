Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery expands sanitizer donations

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery expanded who they donated sanitizer too as the number of people testing positive for COVID 19 continues to rise.

Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery announced on its social media they planned to work with nonprofits as well as schools.

Those with the company said they have been donating the sanitizer, which can be used to wipe down workspaces for hands, to schools since March when they started donating. They said they were working with 30 districts. The intent was to cut some of the costs of buying sanitizer for organizations in need.

“Nonprofits and schools and other organizations that don’t have all the means to buy the supplies they need that right now,” said General Manager Jamie Siefken. “This was one less thing they need to worry about.”

Siefken said they were likely saving schools hundreds of dollars.

