Cedar Rapids hospitals say they’re ready for potential post-Thanksgiving COVID spike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders at Cedar Rapids hospitals said it’s too early to know what effect Thanksgiving had on COVID infections.

But both Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint – St. Luke’s said they’re ready for a possible increase in cases and hospitalizations if people didn’t heed their warnings to avoid large gatherings over the holiday.

“We’ve become so much better at planning and expanding and contracting our ability to take care of COVID patients, so we are prepared for it, but like I said before, I don’t expect it’ll be worse,” Dr. Tony Myers, vice president of system quality, risk and medical affairs at Mercy Medical Center, said.

Infection and hospitalization numbers are still high but slightly trending downward after Iowa’s largest surge to date in mid-November. At that point, Myers said Mercy was “getting very close to overwhelmed.”

“We were right around 60 acutely ill COVID patients in the hospital, and to put that in perspective, that’s more than half of the acutely ill patients in the hospital were there for one diagnosis, which you never see that,” he said.

Myers said there are two reasons he believes a possible post-Thanksgiving uptick won’t be as bad as the November spike.

The first is that so many Iowans have already had the virus and recovered. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 235,000 people in Iowa had been diagnosed with COVID, and more than 142,000 people are considered to have recovered, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“Just the population that can be infected gets less and less over time,” Myers said.

Meanwhile, he said enough people are taking mitigation efforts seriously enough that they really are mitigating the virus and keeping hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“That huge number of people has essentially — they’ve created a self-immunization that is temporary, but as long as they continue that, then they’re very unlikely to get infected,” Myers said.

Dr. Dustin Arnold, the chief medical officer at UnityPoint – St. Luke’s, said while they might see a rise in hospitalizations in late December, his hospital typically treats fewer patients right before Christmas.

“Everybody gets sick December 26. They minimize symptoms to get through the holidays,” he said, while noting a shift in holiday gatherings could have an effect on that annual trend.

Arnold said St. Luke’s is treating fewer critical care patients this week than it had been recently and that the hospital’s number of admissions per 24 hours was decreasing, so he said he’s cautiously optimistic trends are moving in the right direction.

St. Luke’s still has its surge plan in place, with Arnold saying they have no plans at this point to put more measures into effect or scale additional steps back.

Arnold said he’s confident the hospital will be able to handle any spike they may see in the coming weeks.

“I say no matter what degree of anxiety or fear you may have, it’s not going to effect the events as they unfold, so just be positive and be prepared,” he said.

Myers said Mercy has rolled back some measures in its surge plan over the last couple weeks. The hospital still has a floor and a half devoted specifically to caring for COVID-positive patients, but Myers said only one floor of that area was occupied, as of Wednesday.

But Myers added the concern for what may come isn’t gone just yet.

“There’s a certain low level of anxiety that continues and it will continue until we have a significant amount of the population vaccinated,” he said.

