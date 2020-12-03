Black Hawk County releases survey to gauge attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccine

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Health Department on Wednesday released a survey to gather the community’s attitudes about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The department said responses from the survey will help gauge demand. It will also help determine what questions the community has about the vaccine, and what information needs to be provided.

Survey takers are not required to answer every question, and answers will be anonymous.

To take the survey, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 in Black Hawk County, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.