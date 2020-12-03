Advertisement

Ashley Joens leads No. 23 Iowa State women over TCU 91-68

Ashley Joens leads ISU past TCU
Ashley Joens leads ISU past TCU(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Ashley Joens scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Iowa State to a 91-68 victory over TCU on Wednesday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Joens, who was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top-30 Watch List on Wednesday, was 10-of-15 shooting and made all 10 of her free throws. It was her second double-double of the season and 20th of her career. She had 20 points in the first half against TCU (2-1, 0-1).

Kristin Scott added 15 points for Iowa State (2-1, 1-0). Freshman Aubrey Joens had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Tavy Diggs scored 19 points for the Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-1), who shot 37% from the floor. Lauren Heard added 18 points and Michelle Berry had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Cyclones started on a 19-5 run, Ashley Joens scored 13 points and the Cyclones built a 28-10 first-quarter lead. Aubrey Joens’ 3-pointer stretched Iowa State’s lead to 40-15 with 5:24 remaining in the second quarter and the Cyclones led 54-32 at halftime.

Attendance was 715 inside the 6,800-seat Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
A Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both died of COVID 19 within 12 hours...
Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both die of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other
Police responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Monday fatal shooting incident on F Avenue
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn

Latest News

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA...
Cyclones crack top 10 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Jack Trice Stadium it set to host Oklahoma State against Iowa State for an NCAA college...
Iowa State to allow fans to return football and basketball games
Iowa State football helmet
Iowa State one game away from Big 12 title game with 23-20 win over Texas
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates with teammate Sean Foster (75) after...
‘Having a blast’: No. 15 Cyclones thriving in trying times