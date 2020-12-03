Alliant Energy to power more customers with renewable forms of energy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Utilities Board verified that more than 26.5 percent of the electricity Alliant Energy’s Iowa customers used in 2019 was generated by renewable resources. That number is up from 9.9 percent in 2018.

The percentage of people is only expected to grow as more wind farms, that went online in 2020, will be added to the totals.

New solar farms are expected to start generating cost-effective, clean energy by the end of 2023.

“We continue to focus on providing customers with affordable, reliable and sustainable energy,” said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company, “with more than double-digit growth in renewable generation, this achievement shows we are moving in the right direction.”

In October, Alliant Energy announced the Iowa Clean Energy Blueprint.

The company expect more than half of their Iowa energy generation will be from renewable sources by 2023.

Alliant also expects to add up to 100 MW distributed energy resources like solar and energy storage systems by 2026.

Battery storage will allow solar power to be stored for later use.

The company is also looking to help the environment by retiring its coal-fired Lansing Generation Station by the end of 2022. Alliant will also transitions its Burlington Generation station to natural gas in 2021.

With all of those actions, Alliant Energy hopes to reduce their CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030. By 2050, the company hopes to reach net-zero CO2 soon after it eliminates all the coal from the generational fleet by 2040.

