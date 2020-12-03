Advertisement

70 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Thursday, a new record for single-day deaths

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a new record for single-day COVID-19 deaths, with 70 Iowans having died from the virus over the last 24 hours.

The previous record was 47 deaths, set on November 25.

As of 10:30 a.m. on December 3, the state’s data shows a total of 2,519 Iowans have died due to COVID-19, and a total of 236,792 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. There were 2,926 additional positive tests over the last 24 hours.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 41.7 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across the state, as 1,124 total hospitalizations were reported as of this morning. 136 Iowans were admitted to the hospital over the last 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 224 are in the ICU and 131 are on ventilators.

