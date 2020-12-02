Woman arrested after attempting to elude police in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids arrested a woman on multiple charges after she led them on a brief car chase Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, officers said at about 4:36 p.m. they saw 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Dvorak driving recklessly in a 2003 Toyota Camry with no license plates.

Officers said Dvorak was tailgating another vehicle, and when she tried to pass a vehicle on the right side, she nearly hit a parked car.

When officers tried to pull her over at 1st Avenue and 16th Street NE, she initially stopped, but they said she sped away as they approached her vehicle.

Dvorak reportedly reached speeds of about 60 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

Officials said the pursuit ended when Dvorak stopped in a driveway in the 900 block of Oakland Road NE, and attempted to run inside the house.

Police say they searched Dvorak’s vehicle and found two baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Dvorak has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and two warrants for revocation of probation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance and eluding and revocation of probation for failure to appear.

