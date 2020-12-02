Advertisement

Woman arrested after attempting to elude police in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

Police in Cedar Rapids arrested a woman on multiple charges after she led them on a brief car...
Police in Cedar Rapids arrested a woman on multiple charges after she led them on a brief car chase Tuesday afternoon.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids arrested a woman on multiple charges after she led them on a brief car chase Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, officers said at about 4:36 p.m. they saw 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Dvorak driving recklessly in a 2003 Toyota Camry with no license plates.

Officers said Dvorak was tailgating another vehicle, and when she tried to pass a vehicle on the right side, she nearly hit a parked car.

When officers tried to pull her over at 1st Avenue and 16th Street NE, she initially stopped, but they said she sped away as they approached her vehicle.

Dvorak reportedly reached speeds of about 60 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

Officials said the pursuit ended when Dvorak stopped in a driveway in the 900 block of Oakland Road NE, and attempted to run inside the house.

Police say they searched Dvorak’s vehicle and found two baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Dvorak has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and two warrants for revocation of probation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance and eluding and revocation of probation for failure to appear.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Monday fatal shooting incident on F Avenue
Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Gov. Reynolds addresses deadliest month and outbreaks in Long Term Care Facilities with no new mitigation efforts
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
State reports 24 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Tuesday

Latest News

ER at Mercy Medical Center
Cedar Rapids hospitals say they’re ready for potential post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Sky Zone gets new HVAC during pandemic
Sky Zone Cedar Rapids gets new HVAC unit to bring in fresh air three times per hour
ER at Mercy Medical Center
Hospitals: It's too early to know what effect Thanksgiving had on infections, hospitalizations
Sky Zone gets new HVAC during pandemic
Sky Zone gets new HVAC
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting...
Grassley pushes for bipartisan coronavirus aid package