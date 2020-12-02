Quiet first week of December continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another quiet and dry day across the area. Highs in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, dry conditions and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper teens and 20s. Temperatures hover in the upper 30s and low 40s through the week and weekend. Overall, dry conditions through the weekend with a mix of sun and a few clouds through the afternoons. Have a great day!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.