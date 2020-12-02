Quiet December weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather continues to stay dry and quiet for at least the next nine days. We’re planning on mostly sunny sky today with highs into the lower 40s. Like yesterday, the wind will be light once again. As we look ahead, all the action is well away from home leading us down the road of partly to mostly sunny afternoons and mostly clear nights. Temperatures will fluctuate a bit here and there, though generally hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s range through next week. Have a great day!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.