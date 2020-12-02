Advertisement

Police make 3rd arrest in robbery of Waterloo man who was killed

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -An Iowa woman has been arrested for her alleged role in the robbery of a Waterloo man who was fatally shot in August.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports 40-year-old Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson of Waterloo was arrested for one count of second-degree robbery. She is accused of helping plan an armed robbery that ended in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway. She is the third suspect arrested in the case.

Court records say police found evidence that Jackson’s cell phone had been used to plan the robbery, sending a map of the target area and a message to bring guns.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Monday fatal shooting incident on F Avenue
Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Gov. Reynolds addresses deadliest month and outbreaks in Long Term Care Facilities with no new mitigation efforts
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
State reports 24 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Tuesday

Latest News

ER at Mercy Medical Center
Cedar Rapids hospitals say they’re ready for potential post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Sky Zone gets new HVAC during pandemic
Sky Zone Cedar Rapids gets new HVAC unit to bring in fresh air three times per hour
ER at Mercy Medical Center
Hospitals: It's too early to know what effect Thanksgiving had on infections, hospitalizations
Sky Zone gets new HVAC during pandemic
Sky Zone gets new HVAC
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting...
Grassley pushes for bipartisan coronavirus aid package