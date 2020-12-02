Advertisement

Police investigate homicide in Sioux City apartment

By the Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City police say they are investigating a death inside an apartment used by transients as a homicide.

The victim’s body was found Tuesday. Police did not release the gender of the victim, who appeared to have signs of blunt force trauma. The person appeared to have been deceased for a week.

A medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

The apartment is part of a complex where 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird was shot on Nov. 1. He later died. Police say the two deaths do not appear to be related.

