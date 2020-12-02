Advertisement

Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage

FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front...
FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front of city hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo., during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A prominent law enforcement training group is promoting a lengthy research document riddled with falsehoods and conspiracies that urges local police to treat Black Lives Matter activists as terrorists plotting a violent revolution.

Critics say the document distributed by the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association contains misinformation and harmful rhetoric that could incite officers against protesters and people of color.

Yale University professor Phillip Atiba Goff, an expert on racial bias in policing, called the document dangerous, noting that the association is an important source of training materials for many small and midsize departments across the country.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Monday fatal shooting incident on F Avenue
Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Gov. Reynolds addresses deadliest month and outbreaks in Long Term Care Facilities with no new mitigation efforts
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
State reports 24 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Tuesday

Latest News

ER at Mercy Medical Center
Cedar Rapids hospitals say they’re ready for potential post-Thanksgiving COVID spike
Sky Zone gets new HVAC during pandemic
Sky Zone Cedar Rapids gets new HVAC unit to bring in fresh air three times per hour
ER at Mercy Medical Center
Hospitals: It's too early to know what effect Thanksgiving had on infections, hospitalizations
Sky Zone gets new HVAC during pandemic
Sky Zone gets new HVAC
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting...
Grassley pushes for bipartisan coronavirus aid package