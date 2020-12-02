Parents work to raise money for PPE for Des Moines Public Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A group of parents is working to raise money for personal protective equipment for Des Moines Public Schools.

The school district has access to some PPE, but parents say they need more.

Paseka Grundmeier said her daughter’s teacher was among the first in the district to test positive for the virus. She said the goal is to protect everyone.

“Right now, we’re looking to make sure that we can keep those people as safe as possible through the end of the school year,” Grundmeier said. “At some point face-to-face learning will resume, and DMPS has done an outstanding job of doing everything possible to keep students and teachers safe. And as parents, we want to support that.”

She said the money donated will be used to purchase face shields for adults, disposable masks for children and N95 masks for school nurses.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.