NYC Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

(CNN) - The New York City Ballet is taking a holiday tradition digital this year.

You can’t go see “The Nutcracker” in person. It was canceled because of the pandemic, but you can stream it on marquee TV.

It will be available December 11 through January 3.

A 48-hour rental costs $25 in the U.S., prices will vary internationally.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

