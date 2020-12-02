Advertisement

NYC Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

The NYC Ballet is taking The Nutcracker digital this year because of the pandemic; you can stream a performance filmed last year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The New York City Ballet is taking a holiday tradition digital this year.

You can’t go see “The Nutcracker” in person. It was canceled because of the pandemic, but you can stream it on marquee TV.

It will be available December 11 through January 3.

A 48-hour rental costs $25 in the U.S., prices will vary internationally.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

