New Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program to assist those impacted by pandemic

Gov. Kim Reynolds
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new statewide grant program will provide short-term relief to arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost income and business due to the pandemic.

Gov. Reynolds announced on Wednesday the state allocated $7 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to the new Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.

“Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk and this program will provide new resources to help them adapt their operations, maintain jobs, and re-open safely as we return to a new normal,” Gov. Reynolds said.

The program will provide relief grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000, and they’ll go to arts and cultural organizations dealing with reduced revenue due to COVID-19.

The program is offered through the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and is an extension of the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund.

For more information, including how to apply, click here.

