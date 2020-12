WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a shooting injured a man in Waterloo Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Police reported the 44-year-old victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his face, and was taken to Iowa City to be treated.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.