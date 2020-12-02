Advertisement

Lisbon man arrested on numerous charges after high speed chase Tuesday

Officials said 37-year-old Hunter Campbell, of Lisbon, refused to stop when deputies tried to make a traffic stop in Central City Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Linn County were led on a high speed chase Tuesday afternoon that started in Central City and continued into Jones County.

Officials said at about 6:30 p.m. 37-year-old Hunter Campbell, of Lisbon, refused to stop at 4th Street North and Commercial Street when officers tried to make a traffic stop.

In a news release, officials said Campbell was going 65 mph in a 20 mph speed zone.

Linn County Deputies chased Campbell northbound on Highway 13 reaching speeds of 90 mph. Campbell then continued eastbound on D62 at around 85 mph.

A tire deflation device was deployed by a Monticello police officer at D62 and Stone Bridge Road. Campbell’s vehicle hit the device, deflating the two front tires. He pulled the vehicle over shortly after.

Campbell faces charges of driving while his license was revoked, open container, eluding, operating while intoxicated, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons and multiple traffic offenses.

