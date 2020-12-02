Advertisement

Law enforcement expecting influx in child abuse cases due to pandemic

By Taylor Holt
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Those in law enforcement, children services agencies and others say they are concerned about the long-term impacts the pandemic will have on mental health and child abuse cases.

“Right now, the population that I am extremely worried about is our children,” said Cedar Rapids Police Department Mental Health Officer, Charity Hansel.

Experts say right now because of social isolation and financial stress children are likely to be victims of abuse now more than ever. Both local and state agencies say they are seeing reports of child abuse drop.

Hansel says that’s because children in the District haven’t been in the classroom, which means they could be in danger.

“What we’re missing is a lot of child abuse cases, and I know from being in contact with these schools that many children are suffering from mental health as well as their families,” Hansel added.

Hansel expects that isolation will have lasting effects. The former Kennedy High School resource officer also expects once kids do return to see an influx of cases.

”We’re going to really be bombarded with a lot of cases from the schools just because we’re going to see the effects of what COVID has really left on families that may have not gotten sick from the virus, but have suffered the effects of it,” said Hansel.

According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, this year during the first week of March, 1,254 child abuse cases were reported. 342 cases were reported by educators and 159 by law enforcement agencies.

That number dropped by during the week of November 8th to 999 total cases reported. 205 were by educators and 127 by law enforcement.

Hansel says they’ve developed close relationships with school resource officers, that are keeping in contact everyday with their administrations and kids.

“Obviously, they are following after the kids first who are not logging on, who they are not hearing from because we are very concerned about where they are, how are they doing now, how is that looking, and are we continuing with therapy,” said Hansel.

However, she says there will be kids surfacing that weren’t necessarily on their radar before because of the virus.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services say if people see something, they should say something if they suspect abuse, or call the Abuse Hotline at 1-800-362-2178. It’s available 24 hours a day.

