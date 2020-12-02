Iowa remains in red zone for COVID-19 cases as officials anticipate post-Thanksgiving surge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is still in the red zone for COVID-19 cases and test positivity despite seeing a decrease in both of those numbers recently.

That’s according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC on Wednesday that warned of a great COVID-19 risk, especially following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high,” the report said. “The national daily COVID incidence after Memorial Day, but before the summer surge, was fewer than 25,000 new cases/day and is now more than 180,000 new cases/day; COVID inpatients then were fewer than 30,000 but are now more than 90,000; fatalities have more than doubled. We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity; a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall.”

According to the report, Iowa has the 6th highest rate of new cases in the nation with 650 new cases per 100,000. That’s well above the national average of 349 new cases per 100,000. The task force defines a state as being in the red zone if it has a rate of new cases of at least 101 per 100,000 population during the week.

Polk, Scott and Linn Counties continued to have the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks.

Iowa reportedly has the 7th highest rate of test positivity in the nation.

The task force recommends those 65 or older with significant health conditions should not enter indoor spaces where anyone is without a mask, but should instead have groceries and medications delivered.

Additionally, to keep anyone at higher risk for severe COVID-19 cases safe, the report recommended those under 40 years of age should isolate from them, assuming they became infected if they gathered with anyone outside their immediate household for Thanksgiving, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Officials said COVID-19 related hospitalizations will likely continue in the coming weeks, but cases in Iowa may be reaching a plateau.

Officials recommended nursing home staff and residents stay vigilant as the number of nursing homes with at least one positive staff member and positive residents is still high, indicating that virus spread is still broad.

Other recommendations include continuing testing at high levels, particularly for university students returning to campus following Thanksgiving.

