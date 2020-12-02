Advertisement

Grassley pushes for bipartisan coronavirus aid package

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting...
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and fellow Republicans as they work toward the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he supports a federal funding package for coronavirus relief but clearly stated he doesn’t support large amounts of money to shore up state and local government budgets.

The influential chair of the Senate Finance Committee talked to reporters Wednesday as negotiations picked up speed in Washington. Grassley said Congress must pass long overdue relief to help families, businesses, schools and communities.

He says he could support a bill with items that have bipartisan support at around $500 billion and that he’d consider something less than $1 trillion.

He resisted spending a massive amount of money for state and local government budget relief but said it likely wouldn’t cause him to reject a package including it.

