Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds

It’s the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – Check out the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The all-electric ride will go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. At least, that’s what the folks at Ford say they’re pushing for.

According to the automaker, the test data is based on typical industry methodology.

It’s unusual for an automaker to promote performance figures based on a simulation, but when you’re competing with the Tesla Model Y SUV and Wall Street darling Elon Musk, it seems you’ve got to up your game.

Ford wants the Mustang Mach-E GT to directly compete for Tesla customers, starting late this summer.

Prices for it start at about $43,000, according to the Ford website.

