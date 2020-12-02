Cyclones crack top 10 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclones football team continued their climb upward in the latest batch of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, following a critical win against the Texas Longhorns.

The rankings placed the team, with its 7-2 record, at #9 in the country, moving up four spots from #13. They are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 Conference, with Oklahoma at #11 and Oklahoma State at #15.

The Cyclones kept their spot atop the conference rankings by beating Texas 23-20 on Saturday. A win for Iowa State against West Virginia this weekend or a loss by Oklahoma would solidify their entry into the Big 12′s championship game for the first time. The last time the Cyclones won a conference title was in 1912.

Cross-state rival Iowa moved to #19 in the latest set of rankings, up from #24 the previous week

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.