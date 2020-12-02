Advertisement

Cyclones crack top 10 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclones football team continued their climb upward in the latest batch of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, following a critical win against the Texas Longhorns.

The rankings placed the team, with its 7-2 record, at #9 in the country, moving up four spots from #13. They are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 Conference, with Oklahoma at #11 and Oklahoma State at #15.

The Cyclones kept their spot atop the conference rankings by beating Texas 23-20 on Saturday. A win for Iowa State against West Virginia this weekend or a loss by Oklahoma would solidify their entry into the Big 12′s championship game for the first time. The last time the Cyclones won a conference title was in 1912.

Cross-state rival Iowa moved to #19 in the latest set of rankings, up from #24 the previous week

