Center Point making final fundraising push for new fire station

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On “Giving Tuesday,” the Center Point-Washington Township Fire Department is highlighting its push for a new building.

Fundraising for the nearly $3 million project ramped up after the city approved a $2 million municipal bond for the new department. The department hasn’t renovated or added onto the department in about 50 years and says the current facility is not enough to handle more volunteer firefighters and increased calls. 

The project still needs another $235,000. Paula Freeman-Brown, the city’s mayor, said she had hoped to be closer to the fundraising goal, but 2020 was not kind to their efforts.

“The pandemic, first of all, canceled everyone’s events. And so opportunities to do larger fundraising events just gone,” Freeman-Brown said. “And then the fire department tried to get really creative around that of course, but then the derecho hit and that just brought everything to a halt.”

The new building will in a different location than the current one, right next to city hall. If the department meets its goal, constriction is expected to begin in the Spring.

