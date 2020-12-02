Cedar Rapids couple shares experience of living in China during pandemic’s start

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What was supposed to be a three-year stint in China for Stephanie King, Clay Melton, and their two children was cut short this summer due to unexpected circumstances.

“We had been there about six months when COVID started to break out, and we left about six months later,” King said.

The Cedar Rapids family moved to Shanghai in 2019 for a work assignment, not knowing a global pandemic would start in China while they were there.

“We talk about, ‘Remember the 2008 flood?’ They talked about, ‘Remember 2003 SARS? You need to do this and get your mask,’ and they knew what to do,” Melton said. “There was concern, but it still was like — like I said, muscle memory. Like we ran down and built the sandbags for the flood, people just knew what to do, knew how to react to it.”

But Melton and King, having never experienced an outbreak like that, were nervous.

The virus’ epicenter in Wuhan was about nine hours away from where they were living in Shanghai, but restrictions were still strict. At the start, everything was closed, except grocery stores.

“The government was putting out these notices that the grocery stores had to stay open, they couldn’t charge extra for food,” King said. “There was a lot of mandates being put out by the government, and that was, I guess, partially reassuring but partially terrifying.”

Melton turned to riding his bike around the city, one of the most populous in the world, to get some fresh air while they were cooped up at home. Those living arrangements became even tighter when schools closed and their children were learning virtually.

“No cars were on the road — 24 million people in the city, and nobody’s out. It was just eerily quiet,” Melton said.

“It was fewer than 1st Avenue on a Sunday morning at about 6 a.m.,” King added.

They also had to follow a series of government-mandated restrictions. Wearing a mask whenever they left home was just one of them.

“We were not allowed to have anyone over. They were not going to pass security at the front desk,” King said. “We had to submit to temperature checks if we went to the grocery store.”

Everyone in Shanghai had to check in wherever they went through QR codes on their phones, which changed color based on their health status.

“Everywhere you went, they wanted to know who was in that building at what times so they could contact people,” Melton said.

The Chinese government slowly rolled back restrictions over the summer, around the time when King and Melton decided to move back to the United States, where cases were higher than what was reported in China. But once they left China, they wouldn’t be let back in. Prior to the pandemic, the family had planned to visit Iowa in the summer to spend time with relatives.

“That was a concern for people around us, too,” Melton said. “Like, why would you go when it’s breaking out so bad in that country?”

“But it was — you were trapped. You had to be there. I mean for me, it felt like being in jail, to be honest,” King added.

When they returned to Iowa over the summer — King in July and Melton just two days before the Aug. 10 derecho — masks were still optional in most of the state.

“It was frustrating coming back because to me, it’s not a matter of political boundaries, whether or not you wear a mask. It’s about how much you care for your community and your neighbors,” King said.

King and Melton said their experience in China showed them that mask-wearing and other precautions won’t be necessary forever — if people take them seriously.

“The more you behave or do the work, the more it does pass, and then everybody’s saying, ‘Hey, try this beer, it’s good,’ and you’re all sharing and having a good time,” Melton said.

