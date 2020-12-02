Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both die of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both died of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other.

Rosie and Jerry Morrow had 39 grandkids and 47 great-grandkids. Those who know them said the couple will be remembered as loving, giving, and fun to be around.

“They loved to cook, they loved to sing, they loved to dance, and share their knowledge the best way they could,” Dounte Harris, the son of the couple, said.

The pair battled COVID-19 for about two weeks. Both of them were in the hospital several times over that period.

“What killed me the most was that we couldn’t be in the room with them,” Freida Harris Hovv said.

“I still can’t believe that they both are gone in less than one day, 11 hours and 42 minutes apart,” Dounte said.

The number of people who loved this couple exceeds the limits on mass gatherings. Compounding their grief with no way to mourn, in person, altogether.

“You can’t explain the situation of being apart from your parents,” Dounte said. “It left an empty heart in a sense.”

What the couple lacked in financial resources, they made up for in many other ways like the love and care they gave to others. By sharing this story, they hoped to honor the couple’s memory and encourage others to take the pandemic seriously.

“It’s real,” Dounte said.

“People need to stay in the house and wear a mask,” Harris Hovv said.

Click here to follow the family’s GoFundMe Page.

