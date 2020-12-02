Advertisement

22 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Wednesday, 2,964 additional cases reported

Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday an additional 22 Iowans died of COVID-19, and 2,964 Iowans tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. on December 2, the state’s website shows a total of 233,866 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and a total of 2,449 Iowans have died because of the virus.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 43 percent.

There are currently a total of 1,162 Iowans hospitalized with the virus, with 181 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 226 are in the ICU and 131 are on ventilators.

A total of 142,249 Iowans have reportedly recovered from COVID-19, according to the state’s data.

During her Tuesday press conference, Gov. Reynolds said the state is seeing steady signs of improvement, but still has much work to do.

“Even though the progress we’re showing is reassuring, we’re not out of the woods,” she said. “It’s going to continue to take all of us working together to make that possible. So now is not the time to let up on the efforts, so I’m asking Iowans to continue to do the right thing like you have been. I appreciate the efforts everyone is putting in place, so we can see those numbers come down and again hopefully get things back to more of a manageable number.”

Governor Reynolds said her team is continuing to monitor the situation at hospitals and expects an increase in positive cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.

