Three bars in Dubuque face allegations of violating public health proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Three bars in northeast Iowa had complaints filed against them for allegedly violating Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent emergency public health proclamation, state officials said on Tuesday.

According to television station KCCI, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division said that complaints were filed with the agency against Mason Dixon Saloon, 1st & Main, and Main Street Social in Dubuque. The allegations include that the bars were “failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; and/or failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages.”

The agency said that Mason Dixon Saloon had agreed to pay a $1,000 fine in regards to complaints filed with the ABD.

The Iowa ABD said licensed establishments in violation of the governor’s proclamation will be held accountable and risk a potential fine, suspension, or revocation of its license.

