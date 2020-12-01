Advertisement

Sunny & quiet start to December

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lots of sunshine expected this afternoon for a quiet afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with maybe a few areas reaching 40 degrees.

Overnight temperatures drop in the upper teens, low 20s as cloud cover will build in.

Our next low-pressure system will pass well to the south this week, though it may generate a few clouds over our area as it does so both tomorrow and Thursday. Highs the rest of the week toggle between the upper 30s and low 40s.

