Sunny & quiet start to December

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lots of sunshine expected this afternoon for a quiet afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with maybe a few areas reaching 40 degrees.

Overnight temperatures drop in the upper teens, low 20s as cloud cover will build in.

Our next low-pressure system will pass well to the south this week, though it may generate a few clouds over our area as it does so both tomorrow and Thursday. Highs the rest of the week toggle between the upper 30s and low 40s.

