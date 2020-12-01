State reports 24 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths remain high in Iowa Tuesday even as the number of positive tests has been lower recently.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 24 more Iowans died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of Iowans who have died to the virus to 2,427.

The state also reported 1,906 more Iowans tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on December 1, the state’s website shows a total of 230,902 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 41.5 percent.

The State is also reporting a total of 162 outbreaks at long term care facilities.

The total number of Iowans hospitalized on Tuesday was 1,172 with 129 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 235 are in the ICU and 144 are on ventilators.

