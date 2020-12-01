Advertisement

Some alley garbage pickup customers to receive service again in Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Garbage collection will return to normal for the first time in nearly four months for some Cedar Rapids customers, the city announced on Tuesday.

People whose garbage, recycling, and yard waste carts were normally picked up in alleyways on Thursdays will once again receive direct service in their alleys, starting on December 3. Up until this week, those customers were asked to put their carts on the nearby street instead, following the August 10 derecho.

The change only applies to Thursday customers at this time, the city said.

An interactive map of the areas where service has been restored is available on the city’s website.

