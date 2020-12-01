Advertisement

Rep. Finkenauer under consideration for Biden’s labor secretary

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of Iowa’s current congressional delegation is being considered for a cabinet position, according to a senior advisor.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1) was reported as being a candidate for President-elect Joe Biden’s Secretary of Labor by news agency Reuters, citing multiple transition sources. Jason Noble, the senior advisor for communications for Finkenauer, described the report by Reuters as accurate.

Noble pointed to Finkenauer’s record in her one term in Congress on labor issues, including issues surrounding worker protections and fair-wage provisions.

“Congresswoman Finkenauer has known President-Elect Biden for more than a decade, and trusts his leadership for working-class families,” Noble said, in a statement.

Finkenauer was elected to the U.S. House in 2018. She was defeated in the November 2020 election by Republican state Rep. Ashley Hinson by 10,741 votes.

