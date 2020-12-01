North Liberty man charged with sexual abuse of a 12-year-old, among other charges

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A North Liberty man was arrested after officials say he sexually abused a 12-year-old.

A criminal complaint said 38-year-old Trumell Roberts, of North Liberty, walked around his residence with a robe on and exposed his genitals to the 12-year-old victim, who also resided in the home, on multiple occasions over the last four years.

The complaint also said Roberts committed other acts of sexual abuse upon the victim.

He has been charged with indecent exposure, lascivious acts and two counts of sexual abuse.

