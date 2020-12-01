Advertisement

No changes in our current pattern

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High pressure keeps us quiet. In fact, we remain quiet for the foreseeable future. The only difference will be clouds that move in about out of the sky. This along with the wind direction could bring us highs near to slightly above normal for early December. If you’re looking for snow we have to wait as the next nine days look dry. Have a good night!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

