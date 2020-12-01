No changes in our current pattern

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High pressure keeps us quiet. In fact, we remain quiet for the foreseeable future. The only difference will be clouds that move in about out of the sky. This along with the wind direction could bring us highs near to slightly above normal for early December. If you’re looking for snow we have to wait as the next nine days look dry. Have a good night!

