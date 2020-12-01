Advertisement

No. 24 Iowa’s Smith-Marsette rebuilds trust after his arrest

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2019, file photo, Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California in San Diego. Smith-Marsette knew he messed up when Iowa City police pulled him over after clocking him driving 74 mph in a 30 zone in the wee hours of Nov. 1. His career was not over. In fact, coach Kirk Ferentz offered support, putting out a statement hours later saying the arrest was out of character and that Smith-Marsette was a great teammate.(Orlando Ramirez | AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez, File)
By ADAM HENSLEY, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette says he knew he messed up when police pulled him over after clocking him driving 74 mph in a 30-mph zone on Nov. 1.

He thought his football career was probably over. He was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated.

His career was not over. He’s gotten support from his family, teammates and coaches. He has worked to rebuild their trust.  He was suspended one game.

For the season, Smith-Marsette has 14 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes.

