Nice start to December

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - December is starting off sunny and quiet today. While the morning will be rather chilly, there’s no wind to worry about and with ample sunshine, should make for a nice afternoon in the 30s. Our next low pressure system will pass well to the south this week, though it may generate a few clouds over our area as it does so both tomorrow and Thursday. Temperature-wise, this is about as good as it gets for December with many days in the 30s and 40s ahead. This general pattern looks like it’ll go for quite some time with little to no precipitation chances over the next nine days.

