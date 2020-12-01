Meteorological vs. Astronomical Winter Season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - December 1st marks the first day of meteorological winter! There are two ways to distinguish seasons and there is a difference between the two.

Meteorological Winter

This makes each season around 90 days. Less variation helps to better analyze climate statistics from year to year or over many years. This can be very useful for things like agriculture and commerce.

Each season takes 3 months out of the year so winter in December, January, and February

They are determined by the annual temperature cycle

They are used by climatologists and meteorologists

Astronomical Winter

Astronomical seasons have been observed for a very long time and may be what you’re more familiar with

They are determined by the two solstices one in winter and one in summer and two equinoxes one in the fall and spring.

This is based on the rotation of the earth around the sun and the tilt of the earth.

The start of each season can vary by a day or two every year.