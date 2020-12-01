Advertisement

Marshalltown mayor issues citywide mask mandate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of Marshalltown issued a citywide mask mandate on Monday.

The mandate requires everyone to wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

It also applies for all public transportation or private car service.

All businesses must require customers to wear masks, and they also must post signs.

The order expires on January 15th.

See the full proclamation here.

