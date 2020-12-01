Advertisement

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

The tab before tip was $7.02
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into an eatery called Nighttown last month, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed...

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Police responded to a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW at 10:54 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating fatal shooting Monday
The U.S. has reached a new record high as 93,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Iowa surpasses 2,400 COVID-19 related deaths Monday
Cedar Rapids Subway restaurant robbed at gunpoint a second time Sunday night
7 Cedar Rapids businesses have been robbed at gunpoint in two weeks
7 armed robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses within two weeks, no arrests yet made

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
The proposed location of a new fire station for the Center Point - Washington Township Fire...
Center Point making final fundraising push for new fire station
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation