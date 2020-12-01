Advertisement

Man charged with burglary, meth-related crimes after Fayette County investigation

Dalton James Bunn, 22, of Maynard.
Dalton James Bunn, 22, of Maynard.(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A northeast Iowa man was arrested after a burglary investigation led to the discovery of evidence of drug manufacturing, according to law enforcement officials.

Dalton James Bunn, 22, of Maynard, was arrested and charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

At around 5:13 a.m. on November 24, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that it located a camper in rural areas around Fayette that had been burglarized. Deputies said that an investigation led to the arrest of Bunn in connection to that incident. After securing search warrants for Bunn’s vehicle and residence, further charges were sought, including the meth-related charge.

Deputies said that there was an active meth lab being operated in an outbuilding at Bunn’s residence in Maynard, based on allegedly locating ingredients and objects used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine as well as other evidence of successful creation of the drug.

Vehicles with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at the site of an investigation in Fayette...
Vehicles with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at the site of an investigation in Fayette County.(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Officials also said that the third-degree burglary charge was related to Bunn allegedly breaking into and taking a television from a property west of Fayette. Other incidents where deputies said Bunn repeatedly broke into a home near Oelwein and stole copper piping from it. Bunn allegedly would return to the home and take the piping again as the homeowner would replace it. Bunn then allegedly sold the piping at a recycling company near Stanley.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and more charges or arrests may be pending.

