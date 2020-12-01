Advertisement

Iowa State to allow fans to return football and basketball games

Jack Trice Stadium it set to host Oklahoma State against Iowa State for an NCAA college...
Jack Trice Stadium it set to host Oklahoma State against Iowa State for an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State announced it will allow fans to return to football and basketball games as it resumes its previous COVID-19 attendance policies.

Iowa State University Athletic Director Jamie Pollard made the announcement in a letter to fans on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to return to the university’s sports venues starting with Saturday’s football game against West Virginia and Sunday’s basketball games against South Carolina (women) and DePaul (men).

Pollard wrote that the decision was made after university leaders reviewed state and local COVID-19 positivity trends and hospitalization rates.

“Safety continues to remain our priority, and thus, it is critical for all fans attending our games to be diligent in following our mitigation measures,” Pollard said. “We have had great compliance to our policies all season and are confident you will continue to do your part.”

