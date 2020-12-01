Advertisement

Iowa Department of Corrections reports second prison staffer COVID-19 death

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARINDA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections said a second prison staff member in the state has died of COVID-19.

The department said the employee died of the virus on November 28th, but did not name the person. That person worked for the Clarinda Correctional Facility.

The first prison staff member in Iowa died on November 16th. He or she worked for the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

Iowa’s prisons have been dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Department of Corrections said there are nearly 200 inmates and 61 staff members who have tested positive

At least 10 inmates have also died of the virus.

