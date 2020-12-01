Iowa-based online retailer sees close to 40% growth in Thanksgiving weekend sales from 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-based e-tailer BHFO is closing out what founder and CEO Stacie Sefton expects will be a record year for revenue.

“From last year Thanksgiving to this year Thanksgiving weekend, we’re up almost 40%,” Sefton said, adding BHFO’s sales for the year overall were up 15 to 20% from 2019.

The company’s growth in revenue has led to more jobs at its 240,000-square-foot warehouse in southwest Cedar Rapids, where about 140 people now work. About 30 of those positions were filled just in the last 60 days, according to Sefton.

Despite ending the year on a high note, with record sales and more employees, Sefton said the first few months of the pandemic were scary for her business, which sells designer clothes and accessories at discounted prices.

“We deal with a lot of companies outside of Iowa, so when there was freezes on warehouses, we were frozen on getting product,” Sefton said.

But since then, she said business has picked up rapidly, with analysts predicting historic numbers of online shoppers this year. Adobe Analytics estimates shoppers will have spent up to a record $12.7 billion this Cyber Monday, and the group said while online shopping has gotten more popular in recent years, the pandemic is also a major factor in those numbers, with more people saying they’re physically staying out of stores.

Sefton believes the combination of the ease of shopping at home plus her company’s discounted prices in a difficult economic climate has led to their record numbers and growth.

“We are competing against a lot of the big-box discount stores now, but COVID has definitely put us in a position where we’re able to speed that process up,” Sefton said.

Sefton said they expect to send out more than 150,000 shipments from their Cedar Rapids warehouse over the next month. Her team is already looking ahead to next year, hoping online sales stay high even when the pandemic’s over.

“Our merch team right now is buying product to make sure that we can get it in here and get it processed for — a lot of people go shopping in January, so we want to be ready for that at the same time,” Sefton said.

