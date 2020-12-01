Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds: not planning state funds use for virus relief

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says there are no plans to use millions of dollars of unused state surplus money to help businesses and families experiencing financial stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some other states have approved state funding aid or are considering it. Reynolds said Tuesday there isn’t enough state money. She placed the burden on Congress to reach an agreement.

Pubic health data in Iowa shows signs that the coronavirus infection rate is slowing, but the number of people hospitalized and dying with the coronavirus remains high. Iowa reported 24 deaths and 1,906 new confirmed cases Tuesday. Hospitals reported 1,172 patients with the virus.

